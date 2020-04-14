Bear meanders through Steamboat neighborhoods: The Record for Monday, April 13

Monday, April 13, 2020

7:03 a.m. A bear was seen in the 3300 block of Après Ski Way.

7:35 a.m. Another bear — or the same bear — was reported in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.

7:36 a.m. A third sighting of a bear was called in from Sequoia Court inside the Whistler Village Townhomes complex.

7:43 a.m. A person in the 100 block of Spruce Street called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers to report they spotted a bear.

8:23 a.m. A fifth and final report of a bear was reported to Steamboat officers from the 100 block of Spruce Street.

1:52 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a business in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

3:14 p.m. A case of illegal dumping was reported to Routt County deputies in the 39000 block of Routt County Road 50.

9:21 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was called into deputies in the 25000 block of C.R. 55.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 36

Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.