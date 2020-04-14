Bear meanders through Steamboat neighborhoods: The Record for Monday, April 13
Monday, April 13, 2020
7:03 a.m. A bear was seen in the 3300 block of Après Ski Way.
7:35 a.m. Another bear — or the same bear — was reported in the 70 block of Anglers Drive.
7:36 a.m. A third sighting of a bear was called in from Sequoia Court inside the Whistler Village Townhomes complex.
Support Local Journalism
7:43 a.m. A person in the 100 block of Spruce Street called Steamboat Springs Police Department officers to report they spotted a bear.
8:23 a.m. A fifth and final report of a bear was reported to Steamboat officers from the 100 block of Spruce Street.
1:52 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a drunken pedestrian at a business in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
3:14 p.m. A case of illegal dumping was reported to Routt County deputies in the 39000 block of Routt County Road 50.
9:21 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was called into deputies in the 25000 block of C.R. 55.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
Total incidents: 36
- Steamboat officers had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.