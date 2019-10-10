Bear locks itself inside truck: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

6:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear searching for food near a residence in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. The animal was gone by the time police arrived.

8:20 a.m. Officers were called about a suspicious vehicle parked near a gravel pit at mile marker 4 along Routt County Road 36. It left the area by the time they arrived.

10:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called after the owner of a liquor store in the 100 block of West Main Street in Oak Creek got into a verbal altercation with a woman. The business owner eventually barred her from the property.

4:34 p.m. A dog broke loose from a pet care center in the 900 block of Captain Jack Drive. Police responded to help locate the dog, which was running down busy streets. Its owner was eventually able to catch the animal.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

10:28 p.m. A resident called police to complain about loud music coming from a residence in the 200 block of Spruce Street. Officers found the source of the noise and told residents there to turn down the music.

11:01 p.m. Police were called about an intoxicated man passed out on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. Officers got on the bus and woke up the man. They arranged for a family member to take him home.

11:30 p.m. A bear got into a truck in the 200 block of Locust Court. It locked itself inside and consequently caused extensive damage to the interior of the vehicle. Police opened the door to the truck and shooed away the animal.

11:42 p.m. Officers contacted a group of people throwing snowballs outside a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.