Bear locks itself in dumpster: The Record for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Thursday, June 6, 2019

2:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint from the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. Officers arrived and found a group of people playing Rock Band, a music performance video game, very loudly. The musical gamers were told to quiet down.

11:59 a.m. Officers were called about a driver passing cars illegally and cutting people off along Lincoln Avenue. Officers pulled the driver over and issued a citation for careless driving.

12:30 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a man who suffered a head injury after crashing on his skateboard in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way.

4:03 p.m. Police were called about a man screaming at people and making them feel uncomfortable in the 200 block of Anglers Drive. Officers were unable to locate the man.

4:05 p.m. A caller notified officers of a bear that had locked itself inside a dumpster in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. The animal eventually managed to free itself.

4:45 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a two-car, motor vehicle crash in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. One driver complained of neck pain, but no one was taken to the hospital.

10:52 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. Residents were having a loud party but agreed to quiet down when police arrived.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.