Bear euthanized after attacking Routt County man near home

A Routt County man is in stable condition after a bear attacked him outside of his home in the Whitewood subdivision to the southwest of Steamboat Springs, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The man is in stable condition after having surgery to treat serious lacerations on his arms and legs. The injuries are not considered life threatening. CPW officers euthanized the bear.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and bear aware at all times,” said Kyle Bond, district wildlife manager for CPW. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”

Around 11 p.m. Sunday the man noticed the door to his garage where he stored birdseed was open. When he went to close it, he came upon a mother bear with two cubs. When he tried to back away slowly, the bear attacked, according to CPW.

When officers arrived they began a search for the bears, quickly finding the mother near the home. The bear’s remains will be sent to CPW’s labs for a necropsy.

The two cubs have not yet been located, and wildlife officers are looking for them. When found, they will be trapped and sent to a wildlife rehabilitation facility.

