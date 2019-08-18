Bear keeps person from returning home: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019

12:37 a.m. A person was in a car parked at West Lincoln Park. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers checked if the person was okay.

12:47 a.m. Officers patrolling downtown saw a drunken woman lying in the grass in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers gave her a courtesy ride home, and she was released to a sober friend.

12:55 am. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 28700 block of Whitetail Lane near Steamboat Springs.

1:51 a.m. Police and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to an unknown injury vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive.

5:02 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone having a seizure in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

4:54 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of shots fired near Hinman Park Campground.

5:10 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters conducted a smoke investigation in the area of Routt County roads 67 and 67a near Hamilton.

5:35 p.m. Officers received a report that about $175 worth of jewelry was stolen Saturday from a business in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

5:55 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

6:49 p.m. Steamboat firefighters and deputies were called to an unknown injury crash near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. Highway 40.

7:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. A caller had seen a bear in the area of the Yampa River Core Trail and was concerned about the number of people in the area. Officers were unable to locate the bear.

8:23 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist someone who was bleeding in the 40500 block of Anchor Way near Steamboat.

8:31 p.m. Deputies received a report of an animal bite in the 38400 block of Routt County Road 53 near Hayden.

10:54 p.m. Police received a call that a person walked into a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue with a handgun holstered on his waist. The man left his gun in the holster and didn’t behave threateningly. He left before officers arrived.

11:08 p.m. A caller reported a bear was digging through the trash in the 100 block of Spruce Street. The bear kept running into the street toward the vehicle. The caller said they were unable to get out of the vehicle or to their residence. The bear was gone when officers arrived.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 23 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.