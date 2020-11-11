Bear is the new Sleeping Giant School mascot

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The mascot of the new kindergarten through eighth-grade school being build in west Steamboat Springs will be a bear, bucking a district-wide trend of nautical-related mascots.

In a time of close elections and with three strong candidates on the ballot for new mascot — bears, giants and eagles — the race went right down to the wire. But the bears ultimately edged out the giants by one percentage point, 36.4% to 35.4%.

The name could get a little more flair with an added descriptor, like black or grizzly.

The Sleeping Giant Bears will also differ from a district-wide color scheme, opting for blue and green instead of red, white and black.

“With the bears, it kind of broke a little bit with that navigation theme that we had going at the other buildings,” said Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks.

Some felt that making the new school distinct from the others could help when referring to various schools at the same time and give the new school its own identity.

“When I see a bear, I usually know it is heading toward something it maybe shouldn’t be heading toward, so it is navigating in some way, but this is going to be navigating toward good stuff, the blue and green new school bears,” said Kelly Latterman, president of the Steamboat Springs Board of Education.

The school itself is named after the storied landmark that creates a western backdrop to downtown. The blue represents the sky, and the green stands for the trees, hills and mountains.

District officials surveyed several neighborhoods near the new school with different options for mascot and color schemes. The district received about 130 responses to the survey, which ultimately decided the new mascot.

The next step is to have artistic renderings completed for what the new school’s mascot will look like.

“I like the symbolism of the blue and the green — that makes a lot of sense,” Meeks said. “And obviously, we have our fair share of bears around here.”

