Bear in truck: The Record for Wednesday, May 5

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

5:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear walking around Mountain Village Circle. A resident in the area said the bear climbed into his truck, but officers were unable to locate the bear.

7:59 a.m. Officers received a call about items stolen from inside a locker in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report and are investigating.

8:25 a.m. Officers responded to a report of neighbors yelling at each other outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers mediated the argument.

9:14 a.m. Officers received a report about someone repeatedly knocking on the door of a resident in the 10 block of Logan Avenue. The resident said the person would knock and then leave. Officers took a report.

2:41 p.m. Officers received a call from employees in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza who said, after reviewing security footage, they discovered a vehicle hit their curb and destroyed several plants. Officers took a report and are investigating.

Total incidents: 49

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.