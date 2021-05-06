Bear in truck: The Record for Wednesday, May 5
Wednesday, May 5, 2021
5:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear walking around Mountain Village Circle. A resident in the area said the bear climbed into his truck, but officers were unable to locate the bear.
7:59 a.m. Officers received a call about items stolen from inside a locker in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers took a report and are investigating.
8:25 a.m. Officers responded to a report of neighbors yelling at each other outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers mediated the argument.
9:14 a.m. Officers received a report about someone repeatedly knocking on the door of a resident in the 10 block of Logan Avenue. The resident said the person would knock and then leave. Officers took a report.
2:41 p.m. Officers received a call from employees in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza who said, after reviewing security footage, they discovered a vehicle hit their curb and destroyed several plants. Officers took a report and are investigating.
Total incidents: 49
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
