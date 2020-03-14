Bear in trash: The Record for Friday, March 13, 2020

Friday, March 13, 2020

1:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers scared away a bear that got into some trash in the 200 block of River Road.

7:57 a.m. Police were called about a transient man found passed out at the entrance of a business in the 100 block of Anglers Drive.

9:05 a.m. Police received a report of fraud from the 3100 block of Mariah Court. The caller’s Amazon account had been hacked.

11:04 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a home in the 25000 of Routt County Road 15 in Phippsburg. Two residents said a man was trying to break into the house. When deputies arrived, the residents had locked themselves inside the bathroom. Deputies checked the area but did not find anything suspicious.

2:38 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone having an allergic reaction in the 27000 block of Winchester Trail.

5:31 p.m. Deputies were called to assist an animal bite victim in the Steamboat II neighborhood.

7:46 p.m. Deputies were called to mediate a family dispute in the 1400 block of Flattop Circle.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

