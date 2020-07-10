Bear in the kitchen: The Record for Thursday, July 9, 2020

Thursday, July 9, 2020

12:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint regarding loud people in a hot tub at a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

8:16 a.m. Police were called about a man yelling at clients of a gym in the 300 block of Anglers Drive.

8:52 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief on Emerald Mountain.

9:25 a.m. Police were called about two customers arguing inside a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

9:59 a.m. Police received a report of a disturbance in the 2300 block of Clubhouse Drive. A resident was fighting with his neighbor about a trailer parked in front of his house.

5:42 p.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a person’s kitchen in the 700 block of Anglers Pond. The bear fled and climbed into a tree, where wildlife officers tranquilized it.

5:56 p.m. Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle that moved some traffic cones and then drove into a field in the 3800 block of Whistler Road.

7:07 p.m. Police received a report of an illegal burn in the 700 block of North Grand Street.

8:57 p.m. Police were called about a bear outside a grocery store in the 2500 block of Village Drive.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.