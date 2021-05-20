Bear in the house: The Record for Wednesday, May 19

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

8:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a driver passing Indian Trails Lane and Lincoln Avenue who said she saw a fox trapped in a fence in the area. Officers contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife, but the woman later called back and said the fox escaped.

11:38 a.m. Officers received a call about graffiti being painted in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers took a report and are investigating.

1:14 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 300 block of Steamboat Boulevard who said he had received a series of phone calls asking him for money. Officers are investigating.

1:34 p.m. Officers received a call from a guest at a hotel in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road who said he heard other people threatening him. Officers later received several calls from hotel staff that the man was yelling at other guests, so officers trespassed the man from the business.

8:25 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear that got inside of a house in the 2500 block of Ski Trail Lane. The house has had repeated issues with the same bear, so officers contacted Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said they plan to collar and relocate the bear.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.