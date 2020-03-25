Bear in mobile home park: The Record for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

8:49 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear at a mobile home park in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

8:57 a.m. Police received a second report of a bear at the same mobile home park in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

2:02 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

2:31 p.m. Police were called about a liquor violation at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

9:38 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of threats from the 27000 block of Whitewood Drive.

10:14 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from a condominium complex in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.

11:43 p.m. Police were called to conduct a welfare check on someone outside a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 23

Steamboat officers had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had three cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

