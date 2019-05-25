Bear in an SUV: The Record for Friday, May 24, 2019

Friday, May 24, 2019

1:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of South Poplar Street in Hayden.

9:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating trash in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road.

1:55 p.m. A driver left a gas station in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue without paying for $46 worth of gasoline. Officers know the vehicle’s license plate number but have yet to locate it.

5:09 p.m. The victim of a fraud crime called officers after sending $2,000 in gift cards to a scam caller who claimed to be with the IRS.

5:14 p.m. Officers were called about a bear trying to get into a dumpster at Burgess Creek Road and Temple Knolls.

6 p.m. Officers received a report of theft at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A guest there said someone took about $2,000 worth of jewelry from her hotel room.

6:23 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that got into an unlocked SUV in the 2700 block of Burgess Creek Road. The caller said the bear eventually got out of the vehicle and perused nearby cars.

6:26 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called about an illegal burn in the 300 block of East First Street in Oak Creek.

6:58 p.m. Officers stopped a car for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle in the 3000 block of Village Drive. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

9:29 p.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 2700 block of Laurel Lane. Some younger adults were messing with street signs in an apparent attempt to steal them. They were gone by the time officers arrived, but the street signs were still there.

Total incidents: 72

Steamboat officers had 49 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

