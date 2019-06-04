Bear in a hotel: The Record for Monday, June 3

Monday, June 3, 2019

1:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 200 block of Mountain Village Drive. Two friends were in a disagreement. The pair had separated by the time officers arrived.

6:08 a.m. Officers scared off a bear that was in a dumpster in the 10th block of Eight Street.

6:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wildlife call near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131.

8:39 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person with chest pain in the 54700 block of Routt County Road 129.

11:43 a.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at a business in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue. A customer and an employee were in a disagreement. Officers mediated.

3:04 p.m. A neighbor’s dog bit a person in the 500 block of Mesa Lane.

3:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident. A car appeared to have been searched through. Officers aren’t sure if it was animal or human related — a bear has been getting into cars in the area. Officers are waiting to speak to the person who reported the incident.

3:24 p.m. Deputies were called to a non-injury crash near Strawberry Park Elementary School.

10:14 p.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident in the 2500 block of Daybreak Court. A resident didn’t recognize the person entering the neighboring unit, but the person had the correct key code.

10:45 p.m. The hospital reported a patient came in who had been bitten by the neighbor’s dog.

11:54 p.m. A bear got into the vestibule of a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Employees were able to get it out.

11:56 p.m. Officers were contacted about a man sleeping in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.

Total incidents: 44

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.