Bear in a hotel: The Record for Monday, June 3
Monday, June 3, 2019
1:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 200 block of Mountain Village Drive. Two friends were in a disagreement. The pair had separated by the time officers arrived.
6:08 a.m. Officers scared off a bear that was in a dumpster in the 10th block of Eight Street.
6:29 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a wildlife call near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131.
8:39 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person with chest pain in the 54700 block of Routt County Road 129.
11:43 a.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at a business in the 2500 block of Lincoln Avenue. A customer and an employee were in a disagreement. Officers mediated.
3:04 p.m. A neighbor’s dog bit a person in the 500 block of Mesa Lane.
3:09 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident. A car appeared to have been searched through. Officers aren’t sure if it was animal or human related — a bear has been getting into cars in the area. Officers are waiting to speak to the person who reported the incident.
3:24 p.m. Deputies were called to a non-injury crash near Strawberry Park Elementary School.
10:14 p.m. Officers were called to a suspicious incident in the 2500 block of Daybreak Court. A resident didn’t recognize the person entering the neighboring unit, but the person had the correct key code.
10:45 p.m. The hospital reported a patient came in who had been bitten by the neighbor’s dog.
11:54 p.m. A bear got into the vestibule of a hotel in the 2200 block of Village Inn Court. Employees were able to get it out.
11:56 p.m. Officers were contacted about a man sleeping in a vehicle in the 2000 block of Elk River Road. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.
Total incidents: 44
- Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.