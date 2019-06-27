Bear hit by car: The Record for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

12:25 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear eating out of a dumpster at Owl Hoot Trail and Bangtail Way. They shot the animal with a less lethal round to scare it away.

2:05 a.m. A mother called officers after she locked her adult son out of the house for coming home drunk and belligerent.

12:29 p.m. Officers responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 2600 block of Copper Ridge Circle. No one was taken to the hospital.

1:12 p.m. A bear got into a dumpster and left trash on the ground at a residence in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers issued a citation to the owners of the dumpster for failing to secure it.

2:26 p.m. Officers were called to conduct traffic control in the 700 bock of Lincoln Avenue where a trash truck broke down in the middle of the road.

6:57 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of a structure fire at a home in the 26900 block of Neptune Place. Firefighters arrived and found residents cooking on a barbecue near the house, which was creating smoke.

8:43 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that appeared injured and was lying in the 900 block of Confluence Court. When officers checked on the animal, it got up and seemed healthy.

9:14 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 3100 block of Columbine Drive involving several people outside, seemingly intoxicated and screaming. Officers told them to quiet down.

9:44 p.m. A woman called officers after hitting a bear with her car in the 900 block of Confluence Court. Officers went to check on the animal but could not find it.

11:14 p.m. Officers arrested a man for driving with a revoked license after pulling him over for a defective headlight.

Total incidents: 71

Steamboat officers had 38 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 18 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.