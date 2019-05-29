Bear goes on a dumpster buffet: The Record for Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Tuesday, May 28, 2019

1:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers contacted a man stumbling around drunk in the 800 block of Weiss Circle. They gave him a courtesy ride home.

2:13 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted a man who fell and possibly broke his hip in the 54700 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

4:21 a.m. Officers were called about a bear that got into two vehicles in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive, then climbed onto nearby balconies.

10:01 a.m. Officers received report of a burglary in the 800 block of Amethyst Drive. The owner of a business there was reviewing the security footage and saw an unknown man enter the building. It turned out to be a new employee of the business whom the owner did not recognize.

10:31 a.m. An owner of a storage unit in the 1900 block of 13th Avenue called officers after finding his motorbike missing from the unit. Police later found that a person who shares the unit had temporarily removed the motorbike to clean the storage space.

11:06 a.m. The driver of a Steamboat Springs Transit bus notified officers after finding a backpack with marijuana inside one of the seats.

11:32 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at mile marker 147 along U.S. Highway 40. A woman swerved off the road and into an embankment after trying to pass a semitrailer. She was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

12:15 p.m. An owner of a vehicle called officers after noticing what appeared to be scratch and puncture marks from bear claws on the car.

3:56 p.m. Officers were called about a bear eating out of a dumpster in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue

7:57 p.m. Officers were called about the same bear, which this time had climbed into a tree at Eighth and Yampa streets.

11:08 p.m. The same bear as above was trying to get into a dumpster in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers coaxed him out of the downtown area.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.