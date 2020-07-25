Bear goes for BBQ: The Record for Friday, July 24, 2020

Friday, July 24, 2020

1:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from a man who was complaining about his roommate being loud and refusing to quiet down. The roommate agreed to be quiet before officers arrived.

11:08 a.m. Police were called about an argument that broke out about wearing masks at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

11:41 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 400 block of West Jackson Avenue in Hayden.

12:05 p.m. A resident called police after receiving a fraudulent phone call from someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service.

1:23 p.m. Police were called about someone yelling outside a house in the 1600 block of Natches Way.

8:17 p.m. Police were called about a highly intoxicated man who approached a person’s vehicle and started yelling at the driver in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle.

9 p.m. Police were called about a man who allegedly tried to steal a backpack from someone in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway. Officers are still looking for the man.

9:23 p.m. Police were called about a bear trying to get into some trash outside a barbecue restaurant in the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza.

9:42 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding fireworks exploding in the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road.

10:35 p.m. Police issued a warning to a group of people being loud in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

11:52 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious man who reportedly had been sitting in his car for three hours outside a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street. The man was just one his phone.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 37 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.