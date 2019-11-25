Bear gets vandalized: The Record for Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019

2:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 80 block of Anglers Drive. The reporting party indicated four individuals were inside the business yelling at customers and staff. When officers arrived, no one was aware of the situation.

10:28 a.m. Steamboat officers received a report of damage to a wooden bear outside a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The statue had been vandalized sometime over the previous night.

2:13 p.m. A pair of skis were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

4:28 p.m. A dog collar was reported found in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. There were no tags on it.

9:27 p.m. Steamboat officers received a report of two transient individuals who were sleeping in a building at the Colorado Mountain School Steamboat Springs campus. Officers responded and performed a walk-through but did not find the individuals.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

