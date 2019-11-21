Bear found sleeping in recycling container: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

10:35 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief at Third Avenue and Routt Street in Phippsburg. Someone has repeatedly climbed up a streetlight and spray-painted the bulb, blocking the light. Utility employees replaced the bulb. Deputies are investigating the incident.

11:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of people doing drugs somewhere in Steamboat. Police received no further details about the incident.

4:43 p.m. A caller reported an alleged fraud to police after responding to a Craigslist ad about a place for rent in Steamboat. As the person inquired about the rental, it appeared to be a scam.

7:28 p.m. Officers were called about a bear found sleeping in a large, commercial recycling container behind a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers chased off the animal.

7:51 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious vehicle parked at Meadow Lane and Whistler Road. They contacted a man and woman inside, but they were just talking.

10:08 p.m. Police and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash at Yahmonite Avenue and 10th Street. The driver had a medical emergency and drove off the road. He was taken to the hospital.

