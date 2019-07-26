Strange noises: The Record for Thursday, July 25, 2019

Thursday, July 25, 2019

1:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear eating trash out of a dumpster in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. They issued a citation to people who had not adequately secured their garbage.

3:09 a.m. Officers responded to the same location for another report of a bear in a dumpster. They shot it with a less-lethal round to scare the animal away.

7:40 a.m. A man called police to report the theft of his motorized scooter, taken from the 400 block of Eighth Street.

9:43 a.m. Police were called about a man making strange noises at Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

1:39 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog locked inside a hot car at Seventh and Oak streets. The vehicle left before officers arrived.

9:35 p.m. Police were called about four bears eating trash out of a dumpster in the 1500 block of Conestoga Lane. Officers were unable to locate the animals.

9:52 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters transported a woman to the hospital because she had a nosebleed the medics could not stop.

10:14 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint at the rodeo grounds in the 400 block of Howelsen Parkway. The caller said someone was honking at two intoxicated men, who were also being noisy. Officers told them to quiet down.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.