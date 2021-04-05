Bear drags trash can into neighbor’s yard: The Record for Sunday, April 4

Sunday, April 4, 2021

12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a bear that had gotten into trash of a home near the 1500 block of Mark Twain Court. When officers arrived, the bear was gone, but the owner of the trash cans was warned about keeping their garbage secure.

2:44 a.m. Officers received a call about a loud apartment, potentially with a party ongoing, near the 3000 block of Village Drive. Officers made contact with the noisy people but did not issue any citations for a noise violation.

6:32 a.m. Officers received another report about a bear that had gotten into some trash near Butcherknife Aly in Steamboat Springs. The bear had dragged another person’s trash can into a neighbor’s front yard. The bear was gone when officers arrived, and because the trash cans were from another residence, they did not issue any warning or citation.

9:42 a.m. Officers received a call about the door of a business that appeared to have been left open near the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

2:50 p.m. Officers responded to reports of several teenagers riding dirt bikes on the road near West End Village in Steamboat Springs. The teens were gone when officers arrived. The legality of riding a dirt bike in the street depends on whether the bike is street legal.

7:55 p.m. Officers received a report of a man stumbling as he walked near the corner of Village Drive and Walton Creek Road. The caller believed the man to be intoxicated, but officers were unable to find the individual when they arrived at the intersection.

Total incidents: 36

• Steamboat officers responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.