Bear destroys trash can: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

1:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. A minor was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, a misdemeanor. The person was also cited for minor in possession of alcohol, minor in possession of marijuana and driving without a valid driver’s license.

2:39 a.m. A bear ripped apart trashcans that were not secured in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

7:51 a.m. Police were called to a suspicious incident at a restaurant in Central Park Plaza.

1: 16 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported animal bite at Dry Lake Campground.

3:30 p.m. Officers were called to a reported drug violation at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

5:39 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person who fell in the 31500 block of Runway Place.

7:11 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to a reported seizure in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 39

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.