Bear cubs block woman’s front door: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

9:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers are investigating the alleged theft of several tools from a construction site in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

9:20 a.m. Police were called about a bus shelter that appeared to have been vandalized in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

10:34 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of Willow Bend in Oak Creek.

1:49 p.m. Deputies were called about a theft in the 23700 block of Sagebrush Circle in Oak Creek.

3:40 p.m. An employee of a gas station notified police about some people acting suspicious as they fueled up their vehicle in the 10 block of Anglers Drive.

5:58 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a single-vehicle rollover at Fish Creek Falls Road and Mauna Kea Lane. None of the people inside the vehicle claimed to be injured.

8:54 p.m. Three black bear cubs were preventing a woman from getting into her home in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive. She worried their mother was around and would turn aggressive if she approached the house. Officers scared the animals away and escorted the woman inside.

Total incidents: 67

Steamboat officers had 49 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 11 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

