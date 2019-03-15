Bear Claw II selling rare ski-in, ski-out lots to fund maintenance

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With only one ski-in, ski-out single-family home listed for sale in Steamboat Springs, the two new ski-in, ski-out lots that just hit the market should be getting a lot of attention.

The two lots are being sold by the Bear Claw II homeowners association and are being marketed as duplex lots at $1.35 million and $1.15 million. The properties border 2420 Ski Trail Lane with a private access road on the north shared by the Bear Claw II and Edgemont developments.

"I envision it as a residential buyer, but it can be someone who wants to keep one (home) and sell one, or it could be a spec property," Steamboat Sotheby's listing Realtor Darlinda Baldinger said.

Baldinger added that buyers don't have to build a duplex but can build single-family homes on either property if they want.

The more expensive lot is 0.41 acres while the smaller lot is 0.28 acres. Civil engineer Eric Griepentrog, of Landmark Consulting, worked on developing the new plats, and he said buyers can expect a typical mountain lot that is built from the top down.

"Walkouts are desirable. You pull into the garage and walk in and see out the windows,” Griepentrog said. “Those houses are going to enjoy beautiful views of the mountains and down valley."

Recommended Stories For You

Baldinger said the lots would have access to the slopes in two ways. There's a trail that can be taken from the backyards of the two properties, or owners could walk across the driveway to the trail between the Bear Claw II and Edgemont condos.

The Bear Claw II HOA got approval from Steamboat Springs City Council to split the original property in two to make it easier to sell and develop. Bear Claw II plans to use the money to fund maintenance projects on their condos.

"Right now, they're looking at a total renovation of the exterior of the Bear Claw II building," said Bob Matteo, president of Breo Inc., which manages the property.

The HOA is also looking at adding extra features, such as a porte cache and a ski locker room with boot dryers and automatic doors.

Matteo said the Bear Claw II HOA will consider allowing buyers of either duplex lot to also have access to some of the Bear Claw amenities like the swimming pool, hot tubs and an après ski bar.

Frances Hohl is a contributing writer for the Steamboat Pilot & Today.