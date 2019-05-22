Bear causes traffic issues: The Record for Tuesday, May 21

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

11:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of shoplifting at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Employees there caught someone trying to sneak $22 worth of items from the store.

11:33 a.m. Officers were called about a drunken pedestrian in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital.

1:29 p.m. Officers received another report of shoplifting at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive after someone tried to take a gallon of milk.

1:42 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters took a man to the hospital. He was bleeding after he fell from his wheelchair in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:31 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a single vehicle rollover at mile marker 3 along Routt County Road 129. No one was injured.

4:26 p.m. Officers were called about a bicyclist weaving in and out of traffic at 13th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6 p.m. A caller notified officers about a person smoking an unknown substance in a vehicle with kids inside in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. No one was in the vehicle when officers arrived.

8:17 p.m. A resident called about a bear getting into bird feeders in the 3100 block of Chinook Lane. Officers couldn’t find the bear.

8:33 p.m. Police received a report of vehicles racing at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue, but officers could not find any vehicles matching the description.

9:33 p.m. A bear was running in and out of the road at 11th and Oak streets, causing traffic issues. Officers scared it away from the area.

11:18 p.m. A caller notified police of a woman who did not appear dressed for the cold weather in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Oak Creek Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.