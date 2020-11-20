Bear call: The Record for Thursday Nov. 19
Thursday Nov. 19
8:09 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear near the corner of Gilpin Court and Manitou Avenue.
8:32 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to a fraud claim in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
3:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Department deputies assisted a driver near the 111 mile marker of U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.
5:31 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of threats on the 1300 block of Hilltop Parkway.
5:57 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of an accident in the hospital parking lot. There were no injuries.
8:06 p.m. Steamboat officers performed a business check at Safeway on the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 41
• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
