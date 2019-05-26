Bear call: The Record for Saturday, May 25, 2019

7:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to . report of criminal mischief in the 37000 block of William William Road.

8:17 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 100 block of Spruce Street.

8:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 1707 River Queen Lane.

8:40 a.m. Officers were called to the report of an animal complaint in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies where called to a report of an animal bite at Routt County Road 20 and Colorado Highway 131.

1:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an animal complaint in 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

1:54 p.m. Officer were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a business in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza

1:29 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a theft at 27000 Whitewood Drive.

2:10 p.m. Officers were called to an animal complaint at Blackmer Drive.

4:04 p.m. Officers were called to a business in the 600 block of Market Place Plaza for a report of an animal complaint.

5:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.

6:53 p.m. Firefighters responded to an overdose in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

8:26 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:44 p.m. Officers were called to the 300 block of Mount Werner Road to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Total incidents: 61

