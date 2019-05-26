Bear call: The Record for Saturday, May 25, 2019
7:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to . report of criminal mischief in the 37000 block of William William Road.
8:17 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 100 block of Spruce Street.
8:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 1707 River Queen Lane.
8:40 a.m. Officers were called to the report of an animal complaint in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
12:02 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies where called to a report of an animal bite at Routt County Road 20 and Colorado Highway 131.
1:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an animal complaint in 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.
1:54 p.m. Officer were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a business in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza
1:29 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a theft at 27000 Whitewood Drive.
2:10 p.m. Officers were called to an animal complaint at Blackmer Drive.
4:04 p.m. Officers were called to a business in the 600 block of Market Place Plaza for a report of an animal complaint.
5:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an animal bite in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive.
6:53 p.m. Firefighters responded to an overdose in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
8:26 p.m. Officers were called about a disturbance in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
9:44 p.m. Officers were called to the 300 block of Mount Werner Road to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Total incidents: 61
- Steamboat officers had 40 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to 5 calls for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
