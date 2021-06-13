Bear call: The Record for Saturday, June 12
Saturday, June 12, 2021
6:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear toiling around near the 3400 block of Apres Ski Way.
12:06 p.m. Officers were called to Bud Werner Memorial Library because of a report of a suspicious incident.
12:50 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat officers were called to near the corner of 12th and Yampa streets in downtown Steamboat because of a reported hit and run.
2:33 p.m. Officers were called with a complaint about a vehicle near the corner of Anglers Drive and South Lincoln Avenue.
5:07 p.m. Officers were called and took a report about suspected fraud near the 3000 block of Alpenglow Way.
5:16 p.m. Steamboat officers took a report of an animal bite near the 300 block of Little Moon Trail.
10:40 p.m. Officers responded to reports of loud noises near the 3900 block of Whistler Road.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
