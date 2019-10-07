Bear breaks into trashcans: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019

Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019

4:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrested a person on suspicion of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

6:19 a.m. Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters were called to an elevator issue at the airport.

9:57 a.m. Officers received a report of a missing juvenile in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road. The kid returned home.

11:26 a.m. Officers received a report of threats. A person was upset with the services provided at a hospital in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive and said the facility should be blown up.

12:21 a.m. Officers were called to a report of juvenile shoplifting at a store in Central Park Plaza.

2:09 p.m. Officers received a report of a missing juvenile in the 3000 block of Village Drive. The kid returned home.

4:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a suspicious incident at the Fox Curve Trailhead.

8:12 p.m. A person reported hearing shots or fireworks in the area of the 1000 block of Pine Street.

9:46 p.m. Officers warned occupants of a vehicle at the Stockbridge Transit Center that camping is not allowed in city limits.

11:19 p.m. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.

11:44 p.m. A person reported a bear had broken into a trashcan that wasn’t wildlife resistant in the 100 block of Missouri Avenue. Officers took a report.

Total incidents: 55

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.