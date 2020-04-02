Bear breaks into chicken coop: The Record for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

2:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious vehicle driving along Steamboat Boulevard. They contacted the driver who said he was heading to Craig but could not get a hold of the people with whom he was staying. The man said he was trying to find a place to sleep.

3:01 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

11:04 a.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a chicken coop overnight and ate several chickens in the 2600 block of Innsbruck Court.

Support Local Journalism Donate



1:36 p.m. Police received a report of a moose in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. They contacted wildlife officers who handled the situation.

3:50 p.m. A resident called police about a strange man walking around the neighborhood taking pictures in the 3000 block of Aspen Leaf Way. Officers spoke with the man who said he was with a local bank and taking photos of recent home sales.

4:42 p.m. Deputies received a report of criminal mischief from a school in the 27000 block of Brandon Circle.

5:14 p.m. Deputies received a report of criminal mischief from a church in the 40600 block of Anchor Way.

5:41 p.m. Police were called about an ongoing dispute between neighbors regarding property lines in the 1300 block of Skyview Lane.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

6:31 p.m. An employee at a grocery store called police after seeing a transient man with a bike the employee suspected had been stolen in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Upon arrival, officers could not find the man but did find the bike leaned up against the grocery store. They took the bike for safekeeping.

9:02 p.m. Deputies received a report of trespassing from the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.