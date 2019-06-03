Bear breaks into car: The Record for Sunday, June 2

Sunday, June 2, 2019

12:54 a.m. A person was sleeping in their car in Emerald Park. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers asked them to leave in the morning.

6:44 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. It was gone when they arrived.

9:54 a.m. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. They believe a bear got into an unlocked vehicle. One of the seats had a bite mark and was chewed up.

12 p.m. A locked bike was taken from a stairwell in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

12:55 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person who had a seizure in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

3 p.m. A person reported someone was messing with a gate at a business in the 1900 block of 13th Street. No one was there when officers arrived.

6:32 p.m. Neighbors complained about noise emanating from a graduation party in the 900 block of Merritt Street. A second complaint was made at 7:24 p.m.

6:43 p.m. A man familiar to officers was yelling at people in the area of Third Street. He was reported again in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Both times, officers were unable to locate the man.

9:19 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Lincoln Avenue and Anglers Drive. A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving under a suspended license. She also received traffic citations for failing to use a turn signal and two counts of no proof or evidence of insurance.

Total incidents: 36

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had three cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.