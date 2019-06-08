Bear breaks in, damages home: The Record for Friday, June 7, 2019

Friday, June 7, 2019

2:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear in a trash can at Eighth and Oak streets.

2:32 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A couple staying there got into a fight, and officers had to mediate the situation.

9:26 a.m. A resident in the 800 block of Pamela Lane called officers for help getting an unwanted guest to leave.

12:20 p.m. A business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza reported three separate shoplifting incidents to officers that occurred in recent weeks. Employees noticed several items missing as they checked the store’s inventory and reviewed the security footage to confirm the thefts.

1:42 p.m. Officers responded to a report of illegal dumping in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue. A bear got into a bag of trash someone left outside a locked dumpster.

2:06 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters assisted someone having an allergic reaction at a business in the 54100 block of Routt County Road 129.

6:05 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at mile marker 150 along U.S. Highway 40 near Steamboat.

8:02 p.m. A caller notified officers of an intoxicated man who could not stay upright in the 2700 block of Apres Ski Way. He had managed to stumble out of the area by the time officers arrived.

9:11 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that got into a residence in the 2600 block of Ski Trail Lane. The owner of the residence did not see the bear, but came home to damaged furniture and paw prints.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

9:44 p.m. Officers received a noise complaint from the 200 block of Park Avenue. A group of children were playing at a playground after it had closed. Officers told them to go home.

10:35 p.m. Police were notified of a bear trying to break into cars in the 2300 block of Apres Ski Way. The animal did not succeed in getting into any, but left behind muddy paw prints.

10:42 p.m. North Routt firefighters were called about a structure fire at a campground near Pearl Lake.

Total incidents: 62

Steamboat officers had 36 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.