Bear Aware public presentation to be held July 10

Everyone in the community is invited to an educational Bear Aware talk from 6-7 p.m. July 10 at Bud Werner Memorial Library Hall.

The talk is presented by the nonprofit Keep Bears Wild-Steamboat and will provide information and opportunities to ask questions to help protect black bears this season in Routt County.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, since 2020, 13 bears within the Steamboat Springs city limits have been euthanized and 18 bears have been killed after being hit on area roads.

Now that more Steamboat residents and employees are making headway with properly locking up trash by using bear-resistant carts, latching dumpsters, taking down bird feeders April 15 to Nov. 15 as required by city ordinance and locking up smelly items in sturdy garages, the smart bears are trying for other easy, smelly rewards inside homes. Wildlife officers request that residents keep vehicles as well as doors and first-floor windows locked.

More info: bearawaresbt@gmail.com , 970-870-2197, Facebook.com/groups/keepbearswild