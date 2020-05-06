Bear attacks dog: The Record for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

1:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a noise complaint regarding loud music in the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Drive. Officers asked the people to turn down the music.

7:16 a.m. Police were called about a bear trying to break into a dumpster in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive.

8:54 a.m. Police found a person camping in a vehicle outside the Howelsen Hill Lodge. Officers educated the person about the city’s camping ban and told the person to leave.

9:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 1200 block of Eagle Glen Drive.

11:39 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of trespassing from the 33600 block of Routt County Road 27.

3:44 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 32900 block of U.S. Highway 40.

5:38 p.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 105 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

5:51 p.m. Police were called about a transient man at a grocery store he had previously been kicked out of in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued him a trespass warning.

8:32 p.m. The occupants of a vehicle got into a loud argument with a cyclist who allegedly ran a stop sign at Stone Lane and Flagstone Court. Officers were called to mediate, but the people were gone by the time police arrived.

9:20 p.m. Police were called about a large bear that attacked a dog in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza. By the time officers arrived, the bear was gone, and the dog was missing.

11:22 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.