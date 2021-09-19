Bear at the high school: The Record for Friday, Sept. 17

Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

2:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of loud noises in the 30 block of Cypress Court.

9:11 a.m. Officers received a report of theft in the 2000 block of Walton Creek Road.

2:27 p.m. Officers received a report of an illegal drug violation in the 1400 block of Blake Lane.

2:52 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of property damage in the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area.

9:50 p.m. Officers were called to a bear at Steamboat Springs High School.

10:33 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint of loud noises in the 2000 block of Moffat Avenue in Yampa.

Total incidents: 64

• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.