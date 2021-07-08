Bear at Steamboat Resort: The Record for Wednesday, July 7

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Yahmonite Street.

7:44 a.m. Officers were called to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash on Lincoln Avenue and Seventh Street.

8:58 a.m. Officers received a complaint about fireworks at Fish Creek Falls. Fireworks of any kind are currently banned in Routt County.

7:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a bear near the Thunderhead Lift at Steamboat Resort.

8:25 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Blue Spruce Court.

10:07 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

Total incidents: 73

• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

