Bear at Steamboat Resort: The Record for Wednesday, July 7
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 600 block of Yahmonite Street.
7:44 a.m. Officers were called to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash on Lincoln Avenue and Seventh Street.
8:58 a.m. Officers received a complaint about fireworks at Fish Creek Falls. Fireworks of any kind are currently banned in Routt County.
7:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a bear near the Thunderhead Lift at Steamboat Resort.
8:25 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Blue Spruce Court.
10:07 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear inside a dumpster in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.
Total incidents: 73
• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 19 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
