Bear at ice cream shop: The Record for Friday, May 15, 2020
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at mile marker 126 along U.S. Highway 40.
8:01 a.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a store in the 54100 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.
9:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.
Support Local Journalism
11:57 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of an illegal burn at the Coulton Creek Trailhead near Clark.
2:03 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance resulting from an eviction in the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle.
If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.Submit a tip
• Call: 970-870-6226
• Click: TipSubmit.com
• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637
2:30 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a restaurant in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.
10:28 p.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a trash can outside an ice cream shop in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.
Total incidents: 42
- Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User