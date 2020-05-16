Bear at ice cream shop: The Record for Friday, May 15, 2020

Friday, May 15, 2020

1:50 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle at mile marker 126 along U.S. Highway 40.

8:01 a.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident at a store in the 54100 block of Routt County Road 129 in Clark.

9:11 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a bear at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

11:57 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters received a report of an illegal burn at the Coulton Creek Trailhead near Clark.

2:03 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance resulting from an eviction in the 900 block of Mountain Village Circle.

2:30 p.m. Police received a report of harassment from a restaurant in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

10:28 p.m. Police were called about a bear that got into a trash can outside an ice cream shop in the 1700 block of Central Park Drive.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.