Bear at Howelsen: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 23

Thursday, Sept. 23

12:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.

8:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal complaint on Hawthorne Street and U.S. Highway 40.

1:05 p.m. Officers received a report of an intoxicated driver near Pine Grove Road.

1:50 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

8:40 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle crash with an unknown injury on Routt County Road 179 in Oak Creek.

10:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call about wildlife in the 100 block of U.S. 40.

Total incidents: 70

• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.