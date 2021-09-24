Bear at Howelsen: The Record for Thursday, Sept. 23
Thursday, Sept. 23
12:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a bear call in the 800 block of Howelsen Parkway.
8:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal complaint on Hawthorne Street and U.S. Highway 40.
1:05 p.m. Officers received a report of an intoxicated driver near Pine Grove Road.
1:50 p.m. Officers responded to a report of threats at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.
8:40 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle crash with an unknown injury on Routt County Road 179 in Oak Creek.
10:16 p.m. Officers responded to a call about wildlife in the 100 block of U.S. 40.
Total incidents: 70
• Steamboat officers responded to 41 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
