Bear at Dream Island: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

Thursday, Dec. 10

1 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded a bear call near the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

9:57 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters investigated the site of smoke near the Yellow Jacket South subdivision in Oak Creek.

10:30 a.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza in Steamboat Springs.

1:06 p.m. Deputies responded to a fraud complaint and took a report off of Routt County Road 132 in Phippsburg.

2:22 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint neat the corner of Routt County Roads 27 and 29 in Oak Creek.

9:02 p.m. Officers investigated the report of a disturbance near the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 36

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in the Record.