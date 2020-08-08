Bear at a brewery: The Record for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

7:28 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of threats from the 2600 block of Jacob Circle.

2:04 p.m. Police were called about a trespassing incident at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

5:23 p.m. Police were called about a bear outside a brewery in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:33 p.m. Police received a report of a disturbance at a park in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive.

7:38 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 1800 block of Hunters Drive.

10:03 p.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian at Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

9:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an illegal burn on Rabbit Ears Pass.

Total incidents: 67

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 24 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.