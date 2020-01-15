Be heard, take action: Women’s March returns to Steamboat on Saturday

A group of about 100 people gathered in front of the Routt County Courthouse Jan. 19, 2019, in support of the Women's March. This was the third time Steamboat hosted the event, which is one among many that occurred in communities across the country.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Momentum from previous annual women’s marches across the nation will continue Saturday, Jan. 18, as supporters of equality and women’s rights plan to march on Steamboat Springs and abroad.

The Women’s March on Steamboat will bring together those who support and advocate for gender equality and women’s rights as an encouragement for people to take action by voting and supporting like-minded organizations, candidates and leaders.

While a group puts on the event, it is spearheaded by Beth Melton, Helen Beall and Lisel Petis. This year marks the first outing for Melton and Petis.

“We’re hoping that it’s a lot bigger and more well attended this year,” said Petis, a Steamboat Springs City Council member. “There are a lot of things we’re focusing on this year, and one of the biggest pieces is this idea of action. It’s great to march together, but then we need to take the second step, which is to take action.”

The local march is planned in coordination with hundreds of similar marches in communities across the U.S., all happening Saturday. The movement began in 2017 on the day after President Donald Trump was sworn into office — prompting the largest single-day protest in the nation’s history in Washington, D.C., according to the Women’s March website. Each year since, women have taken to the streets in mid-January to let their voices be heard.

Petis identified a lack of representation in government and the corporate field as one of the biggest issues facing women today, among a still-apparent gender wage gap and prevalence of domestic and sexual violence targeted at females.

A lineup of speakers will focus on these issues and more with a goal to inspire the crowds on the lawn of the Routt County Courthouse following the march. The speakers each live their life with a passion for social justice and gender equality, according to Petis.

If you go What: 2020 Women’s March on Steamboat Springs

When: March begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18; speakers begin at around 10:30 a.m.

Where: March begins at Bud Werner Memorial Library then heads south along Lincoln Avenue to the lawn of the Routt County Courthouse

More info: Visit the Women’s March on Steamboat Springs Facebook page

“We were just trying to find some badass women to encourage people to get involved,” Petis said.

This year’s speakers include:

Melton, a Routt County Commissioner

Robin Schepper, a leadership consultant and former executive director of Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move initiative

Therese Bartholomew, an author, inspirational speaker, prominent social and restorative justice activist and educator

Eirliani (Lin) Abdul Rahman, executive director of Youth, Adult survivors and Kin In Need and program director at Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation U.S.

Steamboat Springs High School student Leona Thurston

Participants will begin the march at 10 a.m. Saturday, heading south along Lincoln Avenue from the Bud Werner Memorial Library to the courthouse lawn. On Friday, prior to the march, attendees are invited to help “stomp down the snow” at 4:30 p.m. at the courthouse lawn, followed immediately by sign making at The Barley Tap & Tavern, 635 Lincoln Ave.

There is no parking available at the library, so marchers are encouraged to use public transportation or park near the courthouse and walk to the starting point.

