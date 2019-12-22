Bathroom graffiti: The Record for Saturday, Dec. 21

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

12:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint in the 2200 block of Storm Meadows Drive. Neighbors reported several people in the unit above them making lots of noise and throwing things off a balcony. Officers made contact with one of the people in the unit and issued a warning.

7:42 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of trespassing at mile marker 7 along Routt County Road 52E.

7:44 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a fire alarm at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

8:04 a.m. Officers were called to a report of theft at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. A guest reported someone stealing their boots from the pool area. The incident is under investigation.

10:10 a.m. Deputies responded to an animal complaint in the 22800 block of Snowbird Trail in Oak Creek.

1:29 p.m. Deputies and Steamboat firefighters investigated smoke along Thorpe Mountain Drive in Oak Creek.

3:49 p.m. Officers received a report of a drunken pedestrian outside a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. A passerby noticed a transient man was drunk and called in concerned. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

5:32 p.m. Officers and Steamboat firefighters responded to a report of emotional distress at a restaurant in the 50 block of Eighth Street.

5:54 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance at the Gondola Transit Center. A man and woman were arguing on a Steamboat Springs Transit bus. The woman was arrested for harassment and third degree assault.

6:20 p.m. Deputies responded to an animal bite in the 33200 block of Routt County Road 201.

6:52 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance in the parking lot of a grocery store in Central Park Plaza.

7:36 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the report of someone unconscious in the 24600 block of Wild Hogg Drive in Oak Creek.

8:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief at a business in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone had sprayed graffiti in a bathroom and on one of the back walls. The incident is under investigation.

11: 59 p.m. Deputies received a noise complaint in the 30300 block of Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.

Total incidents: 46

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.