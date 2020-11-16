Bask while you can: winter weather returns this weekend

Izzy Powell races teammate Xander Tatar-Brown, who is just outside of the frame of the photo, as teammate Chris Stone watches during an innovative training session Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Howelsen Hill Ski Area. The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club mogul skiers and their coaches are not letting the lack of snow slow down their training as they look forward to the upcoming ski season. (Photo by John F. Russell)



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer than an unseasonably warm Monday, said Mike Weissbluth, a local meteorologist who runs the forecasting website snowalarm.com.

Last weekend’s snowfall melted quickly during Monday’s warm temperatures — conditions that were made even more agreeable by calm winds and blue skies.

With the average around 41 degrees, the temperature Monday had already reached 50 by about 1 p.m. at Bob Adams Airport. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid or high 50s, Weissbluth said.

But the warm air is part of “a ridge of high pressure forecast to build over the West ahead of a strong storm developing in the Gulf of Alaska,” he said, which will then bring cooler air and precipitation. Snowfall will most likely arrive around Friday night into Saturday.

Wednesday, while still warm, will likely see an increase in clouds and wind.

There is also a slight possibility of some rain or snow Wednesday night into Thursday, but Weissbluth said he doesn’t anticipate too much — if any — though there may be some snow flurries at higher elevations.

In terms of snowfall this weekend, Weissbluth said the models keep changing, and he will have a much better idea when he posts his next report Thursday.

“My guess is 3 to 6 inches at this point,” he said. “There is disagreement between and within the weather forecast models as to the speed and strength of the storm. Right now, it appears the brunt of the storm will be on Saturday with it winding down by Sunday.”

The temperatures through the week will remain relatively mild, according to the National Weather Service. The high on Thursday is forecast at 51 degrees, dropping to 46 on Friday and 39 on Saturday.

Saturday night’s low is forecast at 12 degrees and down to 9 degrees Sunday night.

And after that, Weissbluth said it is looking like an active pattern will follow, bringing storms during the week of Thanksgiving and possibly on Thanksgiving Day.

“Enjoy the nice weather, and let’s hope we can get some snow out of the storm on Saturday,” Weissbluth said.

