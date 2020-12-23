Barking dog: The Record for Tuesday, Dec. 22

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

6:45 a.m. Two people in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive told Steamboat Springs Police Department officers they received information about unemployment claims filed under their names that they did not file.

9:57 a.m. Officers received a complaint from a resident in the 400 block of Dabney Lain who said a neighbor’s dog was barking constantly.

11:29 a.m. Officers took a report about a small shuttle in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue hitting a parked vehicle.

2:17 p.m. Officers received a report of people cutting down a Christmas tree in the area of Storm Meadows Drive and Burgess Creek Road. Officers could not locate anyone in the area.

3:17 p.m. Officers were called to a verbal disturbance between an employee and manager at a business in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Circle.

3:27 p.m. Two males were harassing a woman inside a business in the 1000 block of Yampa Street.

8:29 p.m. Officers received a call from an employee who found a dish in the sink inside a building in the 800 block of Dougherty Road. The caller wanted officers to search the building and ensure no one else was inside, which they did and found no one.

8:47 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted a driver in the 50 block of Colorado State Highway 131 in Oak Creek.

8:55 p.m. Officers received a call about loud music and television noises in the 3000 block of Columbine Drive.

Total incidents: 73

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to 35 cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 21 cases that included officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to four calls for service.

