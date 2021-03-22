Bare feet in the snow: The Record for Sunday, March 21

Sunday, March 21, 2021

12:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call from an employee at a business near the 700 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The employee has started to get calls from a previous employee who was upset about losing their job. The incident is still under investigation.

4:54 a.m. Officers received a call from a resident near the 500 block of Tamarack Drive who claimed someone was trying to break into their residence. While still on the phone, the caller then said the person they deemed suspicious had left the area. When officers arrived, they found only tire tracks through the parking lot, with no footprints indicating anyone got in or out of a vehicle. The only footprints found in the snow were of bare feet. The caller said they had taken their dog outside in just their bare feet.

8:04 a.m. Officers responded to a reported disturbance near the 800 block of Weiss Circle. After an fight on Saturday sent one of the people fighting to the hospital with injuries, that person returned Sunday morning to confront their friend with whom they had fought. The friend did not want to discuss it and refused to open the door, despite the other person banging on the door and windows. Officers told the person to leave, but they returned several times throughout the day and were eventually arrested for not leaving when told to as well as for conduct from Saturday’s fight.

10:12 a.m. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Apres Ski Way because someone claimed their car had been broken into and their insurance card stolen. When officers arrived, they noticed several other cars in the area were unlocked, and nothing had been stolen from them.

7:41 p.m. Officers responded to a holdup alarm at a business near the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. They were able to reach employees at the business, and it was a false alarm.

9:59 p.m. Officers responded to the scene of a crash where one driver went through a red turn arrow and hit another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle ran from the scene, and officers later tracked them down in a gas station bathroom. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Total incidents: 33

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.