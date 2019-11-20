Barbara Hughes: Thankful for blood donors

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, I want to start early by thanking all of our local blood donors. A total of 110 units of blood and two units of plasma were collected at the Nov. 14 drive. Since each unit can save or enhance the lives of up to three people, Steamboat donors positively impacted over 330 lives, a great way to start the holiday season.

In addition to the donors, I have to once again thank Soda Creek Pizza and Honey Stinger for providing complimentary pizza and snacks for all of the donors. Additional thanks go to the local radio stations, newspaper and local businesses for spreading the word about this life-saving event.

I wish each and every one of you a very happy holiday season and look forward to seeing many of you at our Jan. 16, 2020, blood drive.

With gratitude,

Barbara Hughes

Volunteer blood drive coordinator