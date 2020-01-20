Barbara Hughes: 100s of lives saved or enhanced

Thanks to our wonderful blood donors, hundreds of lives are being saved or enhanced as a result of Thursday’s blood drive. I want to personally thank our donors, volunteers, food sponsors — Soda Creek Pizza and Honey Stinger — and UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center for hosting the drive.

Advertising in the Steamboat Pilot & Today, Valley Voice, the City Page, the Steamboat Springs Chamber and all of the local radio stations helped to get the word out and, as always, Steamboat donors delivered. One-hundred and twenty-five units were collected, which equates to over 300 patients being helped by having blood available when they needed it.

It was a great way to start the year, and I look forward to another successful drive on March 19.

With gratitude,

Barbara Hughes

Volunteer blood drive coordinator