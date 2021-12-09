Bar theft: The Record for Wednesday, Dec. 8
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint about a driver in the area of Eighth and Pine streets.
1:05 p.m. Officers received a complaint about an animal in the 50000 block of Moon Hilll Drive.
2:30 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the 20000 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.
8:21 p.m. Officers received a call about a theft from a bar in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:36 p.m. Officers responded to an illegal drug violation at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs, in the 1800 block of Bob Adams Drive.
Total incidents: 34
• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
