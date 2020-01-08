Bar fights: The Record for Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020
12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters took a man to the hospital after he got into a fight at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.
1:44 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The person regained consciousness before help arrived.
1:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at a bus stop at Steamboat Resort.
2:39 a.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian at a gas station in the 10th block of Anglers Drive.
5:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive.
5:45 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a driver who slid into a dumpster and ran over an electrical box in the 500 block of Tamarack Drive. The driver was uninjured, but a utility company had to repair the damaged electrical box.
9:02 p.m. Police were called after a fight broke out at a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
9:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Mountain Village Circle.
Total incidents: 52
- Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
- Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
