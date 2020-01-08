Bar fights: The Record for Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020

Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020

12:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters took a man to the hospital after he got into a fight at a bar in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

1:44 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. The person regained consciousness before help arrived.

1:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a drunken pedestrian at a bus stop at Steamboat Resort.

2:39 a.m. Police were called about a drunken pedestrian at a gas station in the 10th block of Anglers Drive.

5:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1800 block of Clubhouse Drive.

5:45 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a driver who slid into a dumpster and ran over an electrical box in the 500 block of Tamarack Drive. The driver was uninjured, but a utility company had to repair the damaged electrical box.

9:02 p.m. Police were called after a fight broke out at a bar in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Mountain Village Circle.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had six cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.