Bar fight: The Record for Wednesday, June 23
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
12:46 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run vehicle crash on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
1:25 p.m. Officers received a report about a theft in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.
1:28 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an illegal fire in the zero block of Routt County Road 42 in Steamboat. Routt County is currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions, which prohibits all open fires and campfires and explosive use, as well as welding and cutting torch devices.
2:41 p.m. Officers received a call about fraud at a post office in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:36 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about fireworks on Yampa Street and Lincoln Avenue.
10:51 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a physical fight at a bar in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 60
• Steamboat officers responded to 42 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
