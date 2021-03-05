Bar fight: The Record for Thursday, March 4

Thursday, March 4

8:22 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a person trespassing at the Routt County Humane Society. The person said they were concerned about their dog being in the shelter overnight.

1:34 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a vacation home owner who said they were having problems with people bringing dogs into the home and not controlling the dogs.

3:15 p.m. Officers received a call from someone in the 300 block of Primrose Lane who said they kept receiving calls from a scammer harassing them to give the scammer money. Officers are investigating.

8:16 p.m. Officers received a call from a Steamboat Springs Transit driver who said a person on the bus was intoxicated and harassing people on the bus. The person got off the bus, but officers later received a call that he was harassing people walking in the area of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue. The man was gone when officers arrived at the scene.

10:14 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of people having a loud party in the 1600 block of Shadow Run Court. Officers asked the group to quiet down.

10:59 p.m. Officers received a call about two couples getting into a physical fight inside a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street. Officers mediated the fight.

Total incidents: 70

• Steamboat officers responded to 44 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.